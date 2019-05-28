How Will The Globalists Strike Back After EU Defeat?

5‚975 views
Published on May 28, 2019
Unprecedented censorship and fake news narratives are being pushed by the globalists and after the EU election results Alex ask's what may be in store for the people of Europe. Paul Joseph Watson & Owen Shroyer join Alex to discuss the possible actions taken by the failing EU authoritarians.
