Facebook Bans Diet/Exercise Speech That’s Contrarian

Published on May 28, 2019
After Facebook banned a CrossFit group of 1.65M members without explanation, then restored the group without explanation, CrossFit banned Facebook with a detailed explanation that called out PRISM, surveillance, and the BigPharma / BigAgra industrial complex that uses Facebook as a surrogate to attack contrarian health views.
