Mueller Spokesperson Denies Indictment Claims In New Michael Wolff Book

1‚560 views
Published on May 28, 2019
Owen Shroyer breaks down how the claims made by Michael Wolff in his new book, "Siege: Trump Under Fire," which imply the Special Counsel had additional indictments not listed in the released 'Investigation into Russian Interference,' have been refuted by Robert Mueller and his team.
Related Videos
Full Show – World Elite Conspire In Secret To End Nationalism – 05/28/2019
Tweet Encouraging Liberals To Steal From Walmart Liked By Over 300,000
Washington Post Allowed To Profit Off UFO Coverage, But Not Independent YouTubers
Twitter Bans Conservative Nick Monroe For Pizzagate Coverage
Missouri And Ohio See Deadly Tornadoes Tear Across Their States
Russia Warns Of Increased Conflict If More US Troops In The Middle East
Pro-Choice Advocate Says “Abort Babies Up To Three Years Old”
Bilderberg 2019 Releases Full Agenda And Participant List
Full Show - Trump Prepares Treason Charges Against Deep State - 05/27/2019
Comments