Memorial Day: Saddest Thread Ever
Copy Link Download
890 views
The David Knight Show
Published on May 28, 2019
Do we honor those we remember on Memorial Day? A US Army tweet resulted in over 10,000 responses detailing the toll military service takes on those who serve and the neglect they suffer at home.

Comments


Related Videos
28May19 TX GOP Spends $1M to Give Bad Advice on Gun Safety
Stopping Federal Tyranny Locally with the 10th Amendment
Facebook Bans Candidates on Eve of Election
“GlobalCoin”: Facebook’s Bid to Become Global Banker
Facebook Bans Diet/Exercise Speech That’s Contrarian
24May19 Democrat Backdoor Threat to Rig Elections
National Tour: Rescuing Our Children & Saving Our Nation
San Fran, Assange & Escalating Threats to Free Press
Troops to “Monitor Iran”, US Borderless & Defenseless