Russia Warns Of Increased Conflict If More US Troops In The Middle East

2‚060 views
Published on May 28, 2019
Owen Shroyer lays out how the Pentagon's deployment of 1,500 more troops to the Middle East have led Russia's foreign minister to issue a warning to the U.S. about the increased chance of a conflict breaking out in the region with the addition of any more new military personnel.
