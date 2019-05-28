Twitter Bans Conservative Nick Monroe For Pizzagate Coverage

7‚715 views
Published on May 28, 2019
Owen Shroyer explains how pizzagate is constantly used to discredit and censor inquisitive people across the internet while the Podesta emails which started the whole conspiracy are never discussed.
