Washington Post Allowed To Profit Off UFO Coverage, But Not Independent YouTubers

9‚315 views
Published on May 28, 2019
Owen Shroyer points out how the Amazon owned Washington Post is allowed to cover and profit from UFO news stories while independent YouTube channels are censored for the exact same media coverage.
Related Videos
The Complete Delusion Of Democrat Voters In One CSPAN Phone Call
WATCH HERE: Full Mueller Statement On Russian Collusion And Analysis
Full Show – World Elite Conspire In Secret To End Nationalism – 05/28/2019
Tweet Encouraging Liberals To Steal From Walmart Liked By Over 300,000
Twitter Bans Conservative Nick Monroe For Pizzagate Coverage
Missouri And Ohio See Deadly Tornadoes Tear Across Their States
Russia Warns Of Increased Conflict If More US Troops In The Middle East
Mueller Spokesperson Denies Indictment Claims In New Michael Wolff Book
Pro-Choice Advocate Says “Abort Babies Up To Three Years Old”
Comments