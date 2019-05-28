Planned Parenthood Takes Donations Specifically To Abort Black Babies

180 views
Published on May 28, 2019
Planned Parenthood gladly accepted donations specifically intended to kill black children.
Related Videos
New Democrat 2020 Platform: Impeach Trump, Abort The Babies - War Room Full Show
Professor Tells Students, They Are Racist If They Are White
The Truth On China Trump Trade War With Gerald Celente
The Truth About The Kyle Kashuv Statements And The Follow-Up Coverage
Democrats Nancy Pelosi And Jerry Nadler Both Embarass Democrat Party With Sleepiness - War Room Full Show
Proud Boys Announce Lawsuit against SPLC
Army Veteran Explains Importance of political Activism
Donald Trump Is One Man Against A Corrupt Infrastructure
Drag Queen Story Time Cancelled After InfoWars Live Broadcast
Comments