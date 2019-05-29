Eugenics OK, But Treat Dead Babies with Respect

330 views
Published on May 29, 2019
In a stunning display of cognitive dissonance, our Supreme rulers decide babies can be killed on the basis of race, sex or disability, but their remains must be buried or cremated since, you know, human
