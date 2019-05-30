Woman Threatened With Prosecution For Highlighting Ethnic Decline Of Ireland

6‚160 views
Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how an investigative journalist in Ireland has been threatened with legal prosecution for publishing a photo that factually illustrates the decline of the aboriginal Irish people in their home country of Ireland.
Comments