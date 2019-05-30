Mueller’s Statement Signifies Globalists Are Going For Broke

5‚385 views
Published on May 30, 2019
Robert Mueller's statement about his investigation is yet another example of the ongoing Deep State propaganda campaign taking another shot ate President Trump's good name. Robert Barnes joins Alex to discuss what this could mean if Trump doesn't take action.
Related Videos
Is Jared Kushner A Bilderberg Traitor?
Leaked Secrets Of GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS
VIDEO: Alex Jones Caught In Vile Racist Ritual
Full Show - DOJ Deep State Committed Massive Crimes - 05/30/2019
Mueller’s Criminal History Broadcast Worldwide
Democrats Dream Of Using Power Like The Dragon Scenes From GOT
Ad Featuring Sexy Female Mechanic Banned In The U.K.
Woman Threatened With Prosecution For Highlighting Ethnic Decline Of Ireland
John Cleese Refuses To Back Down To Outrage Mob
Comments