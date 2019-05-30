Why Can't Joe Biden Stop Touching Children?
Copy Link Download
835 views
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Published on May 30, 2019
Joe Biden can't help himself from creeping on women and children even after making a public pledge to stop.

Comments


Related Videos
William Barr Calls Out Bob Mueller For His Attacks On Trump - War Room Full Show
High School Student Receives Detention For Being Pro-Life
Joe Scarborough Is A Total Racist
Latina Trump Supporter Banned From Facebook For Posting A Picture Of The President
VIDEO: The Ultimate Liberal Funny Farm Compilation
Legal Expert Robert Barnes Responds To Bob Mueller Statement
Mueller Breaks Silence: Says Nothing - War Room Full Show
Google Patents Nervous System Manipulation Via EMF from Monitors
PROOF: MSM Cares More About Propaganda Than Money