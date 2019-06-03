Red Light Cameras Stop in TX, Carpool Kenny & Are You a Flintstone or Jetson?

425 views
Published on Jun 03, 2019
Eric Peters, EPAutos.com, joins with the tale of a judge who got censured after he complained about lack of due process from red light cameras, as Texas Gov Abbott signs law to ban the devices. And, govt campaign to shame people who use sex dolls & mannequins to ride HOV while VW ads push electric car gospel with Flintstone/Jetson analogy and a Swedish company rolls out pogo stick rentals for transportation.
