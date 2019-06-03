280 views
Published on Jun 03, 2019
A new country-western song tells us to “Shut Up About Politics”, chill out and have a bear. Meanwhile Twitter is shutting people down and on the left, Sacha Baron Cohen is demanding Twitter do even more.
Related Videos
3Jun19 Trump in UK
Bilderberg: Power Shifts To New Tech Tyrants
Anti-Trust: MAGA vs Mega—Is It Enough?
Assange Not Charged On Vault7 As NSA/CIA Disavow Chaos
Red Light Cameras Stop in TX, Carpool Kenny & Are You a Flintstone or Jetson?
30May19 The Left Self-Immolates over Mueller, Kushner at Bilderberg
#RussiaGate Summed Up In 2 Press Statements, 3 Years Apart
Stopping Banks From Killing Legal Pot, Guns & Speech
Assange Assassination, Kushner, & Realpolitik
Comments