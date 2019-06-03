Assange Not Charged On Vault7 As NSA/CIA Disavow Chaos
Copy Link Download
430 views
The David Knight Show
Published on Jun 03, 2019
After the Espionage Act overreach and overcharging by the US, one charge is conspicuously absent. What is the NSA/CIA hoping you don’t see?

Comments


Related Videos
3Jun19 Trump in UK
Bilderberg: Power Shifts To New Tech Tyrants
Anti-Trust: MAGA vs Mega—Is It Enough?
Shut Up About Politics?
Red Light Cameras Stop in TX, Carpool Kenny & Are You a Flintstone or Jetson?
30May19 The Left Self-Immolates over Mueller, Kushner at Bilderberg
#RussiaGate Summed Up In 2 Press Statements, 3 Years Apart
Stopping Banks From Killing Legal Pot, Guns & Speech
Assange Assassination, Kushner, & Realpolitik