Discover Trump's Last Straw With Big Tech

6‚930 views
Published on Jun 03, 2019
President Trump is now cracking down on Big tech and their stock prices now reflect the turmoil ahead for the tyrannical organizations. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex in-studio to discuss this breaking news and reveal why Trump finally took action.
Related Videos
BREAKING! APPLE FACING DOJ ANT-TRUST ACTION
Full Show - Big Tech Probe Set To Rock Industry - 06/03/2019
Q Joins Infowars: Live On Air
Anti-Immigration Movement Is A Global Trend
Gold Bull Run Has Begun
Islamist Mayor Sadiq Khan Smears Trump While London Burns
Wartime Conservatives Rise Up To Save The Soul Of America
America’s Blue Cities Have Become Cesspools Of Filth And Disease
Big Tech Allied With Communist China To Enact Global Tyranny
Comments