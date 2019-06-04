Chinese Warships Invade Australia Panicking Citizens

14‚415 views
Published on Jun 04, 2019
Chinese warships have docked at the Sydney harbor and the Prime Minister is now claiming he was aware of their arrival despite the publics shock at the event. Caroline from Australia called in to give her take and deliver shocking news about her attempts to tweet about this situation.
Related Videos
FACT: The Left Is A Satanic Pedophile Cult
Full Show - MSM Openly Endorses Pedophilia As Trump Declares War On Big Tech Monopolies - 06/04/2019
Gov. Ralph Northam Dies During Post-Birth Abortion
Joe Biggs Talks Donald Trump’s Big Tech Crackdown With Alex Jones
Viewer Discretion Advised: MSM Admits Abortion Is A Satanic Ritual
It’s Time To Thank GOD!
Who Gave Big Tech The Order To Ban Winnie The Pooh
Breaking! Big Four Tech Giants Under Antitrust Investigation
Video: Netflix And Snapchat Officially Adapt NAMBLA Slogan
Comments