FDA vs YOUR Body, YOUR Choice

110 views
Published on Jun 05, 2019
Who regulates the regulators? Apparently no one. FDA is “looking at” CBD and has just staked out harvesting stem cells from YOUR own fat cells. FDA has never regulated surgical procedures (even more invasive procedures like in vitro fertilization), medical devices, biologics. Why are the coming after inexpensive, safe and very effective treatments?
Related Videos
Trump Looks at Silencing 2nd Amendment
Even CNN is Laughing at Democrats’ Trans-Politics
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do: Forget Anti-Trust, You’re In An Abusive Relationship
4Jun19 FDA Attacks Health Freedom, Hillary to Keynote CyberSecurity Conference, Tiananmen Square 30th Anniversary
Dodgeball: Border Crisis Has USA Begging for Prison Society
Steps to Take Back Power From the Federal Government
Social Media is Tiananmen Sq; InfoWars is Tank Man
What I Saw at Tiananmen Square
Christians in America, China
Comments