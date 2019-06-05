Even CNN is Laughing at Democrats’ Trans-Politics

3‚330 views
The insanity is transparent. Democrats transition into fantasy land and even CNN & mainstream media are laughing at Biden imagining himself as a Civil Rights marcher, & Elizabeth Warren imagining herself as an Indian. Buttigieg imagines that immigration enforcement officers at ICE are illegal but foreign citizens criminally trespassing are not.
