VIDEO: Watch Women Worship Abortion

18‚805 views
Published on Jun 05, 2019
In 2014, Nicole Mullen wrote an article called "Can We Stop Pretending Like Abortions Don’t Feel Good?" in which she explains that she gets sexual pleasure from committing abortions on her unborn babies. Alex discusses how this attitude is actually very common on the left.
