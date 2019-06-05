AMBUSH: Unsuspecting Children Taken To Drag Queen Story Hour In Texas

9‚200 views
Published on Jun 05, 2019
Infowars' Owen Shroyer dropped in unexpectedly on a "Drag Queen Story Hour" event being held in Austin Texas. Owen joins Alex in-studio to break down the leftist agenda to push sexual concepts on children and confuse future generations about gender.
Related Videos
No One Shows Up For Impeach Trump Rally
Second Coup Plot Against President Trump Discovered: Emergency Message To 45!
Full Show – SEE THE VIDEO: Abortionists Sacrifice Babies To Satan – 06/05/2019
Disabled Children Targeted By Trans / Pedo Cult – WARNING: Viewer Discretion Advised
VIDEO: Residents Of San Francisco Invite Rats To Dinner
VIDEO: Watch Women Worship Abortion
Neuroplasticity: How Globalists Have Turned Your Mind Against You
Broward County Deputy Indicted For Standing Down During School Shooting
Lies About Border Crisis Designed To Break Your Will
Comments