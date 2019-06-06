Woman Who Stabbed Trump Baby Balloon Gives Exclusive Interview

15‚170 views
Published on Jun 06, 2019
Based Amy made worldwide headlines when she stabbed the "Trump baby" balloon at an anti-Trump protest in London. Amy joins Alex via Skype to discuss the disturbing changes she's seen in the UK and her support for Brexit and President Trump.
