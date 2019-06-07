Trump Aligns With Globalists Against 2nd Amendment

3‚610 views
Published on Jun 07, 2019
In an interview with Pierce Morgan President Trump said he was thinking about banning gun suppressors. Alex delivers a message to the President in the hopes that Trump will change his mind and defend the 2nd Amendment.
