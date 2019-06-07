Alex Jones Predicted Censorship Of Steven Crowder

1‚065 views
Published on Jun 07, 2019
On August 10, 2018 Alex Jones predicted exactly how Big Tech would go after Alex first then after Steven Crowder and other conservatives next. Alex explains he is able to be accurate because he has studied the game plan of the globalists that control Big Tech.
Related Videos
Trump Aligns With Globalists Against 2nd Amendment
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: New Plan To Overthrow Trump Discovered – Full Show – Spread Like Your Life Depends On It – 06/06/2019
Learn How The NSA And Big Tech Are Framing People For Crimes
Alex Jones Warns Trump: 1776 Will Commence Again If You Take Our Guns
VIDEO: Abortionists Humiliate Dead Babies
SPECIAL REPORT: Are African Migrants Carrying Ebola To The United States?
Former Head Of NSA’s Emergency Message To President Trump
The Plan To Overthrow Trump: Former Head Of NSA Raises The Alarm
Woman Who Stabbed Trump Baby Balloon Gives Exclusive Interview
Comments