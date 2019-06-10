CBD is Targeted by FDA as EPA Allows 85 Pesticides Banned Elsewhere

440 views
Published on Jun 10, 2019
For decades pesticides like glyphosate (Roundup) have been banned elsewhere due to known health risks. Now the FDA is moving to regulate CBD pretending it doesn’t know enough to “permit” its use.
