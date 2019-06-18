Ghastly New Details About Lesbian Couple Who Forced Gender Reassignment On Boy

5‚620 views
Published on Jun 18, 2019
A new article by Paul Joseph Watson exposes the even more horrors surrounding the case of a slain 9 year old boy murdered by his lesbian parents. Paul breaks down the chilling details.
Related Videos
Robert Barnes: Sandy Hook Lawyers Not Immune From Criticism
5G Is A Slow Kill Globalist Operation
Infowars Launches SubscribeStar Campaign To Defeat The Globalists
NBC News Reports That Hillary Clinton Ran Pedophile Ring Inside State Dept.
Learn Trump’s Blind Spots Ahead Of 2020
Epic Full Show! - 06/18/2019 - Globalists Prepare To Arrest Alex Jones
Alex Jones' Life Rules Death Rant
Alex Jones Shows Total Proof He’s Been Framed
Male Feminist Turns Out To Be Accused Serial Rapist
Comments