FL to Allow Cars w/o ANY People: Americans Asleep At The Wheel

595 views
Published on Jun 19, 2019
Forget all the talk about public safety & highways. Florida just passed a law allowing driverless cars—including cars w/o ANYONE on board—to operate on public highways. Safety will NOT stand in the way of corporate profits and govt control of movement
Related Videos
19Jun19 Forget FOX Push Polls, It’s ElectionGuard Conditioning
EPA’s Toxic Cronyism
Murder For Profit: Hired Killers in China & US
NPR, NYT: Not “Fetal Heartbeat”, Use “Embryonic Pulse”
Libra: “Creation of a New Global Currency”
Mandatory Vaccines: NY State Paid to Violate Religious Freedom & Informed Consent
18Jun19 Tech Oligarch Control: From Speech & News To Money & Elections
Callers: Smart Cities, Crypto Laundering, GMO Weed, Election Fraud
DeepState’s “Insurance Policy” for 2020 Election
Comments