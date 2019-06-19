Mandatory Vaccines: NY State Paid to Violate Religious Freedom & Informed Consent

1‚085 views
Published on Jun 19, 2019
Megan Fox joins to talk about the new tool for CPS kidnapping — mandatory vaccines and the massive amount of money paid to NY State by BigPharma just before the vaccine wars began. It’s an epidemic of corruption
