Murder For Profit: Hired Killers in China & US

740 views
Published on Jun 19, 2019
With callous disregard for human life, China has for decades conducted organ removal from political prisoners while they are still alive reports an international criminal tribunal. But does our own govt allow corporations to remove safe, effective and life-saving treatments from us so corporations can make money? What about forcing dangerous medication ON us for corporate profits?
Related Videos
19Jun19 Forget FOX Push Polls, It’s ElectionGuard Conditioning
EPA’s Toxic Cronyism
NPR, NYT: Not “Fetal Heartbeat”, Use “Embryonic Pulse”
Libra: “Creation of a New Global Currency”
Mandatory Vaccines: NY State Paid to Violate Religious Freedom & Informed Consent
FL to Allow Cars w/o ANY People: Americans Asleep At The Wheel
18Jun19 Tech Oligarch Control: From Speech & News To Money & Elections
Callers: Smart Cities, Crypto Laundering, GMO Weed, Election Fraud
DeepState’s “Insurance Policy” for 2020 Election
Comments