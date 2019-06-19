Government Under Democrat LBJ Found Guilty In Conspiring To Kill MLK Jr.

2‚055 views
Published on Jun 19, 2019
In an interview with Antoine Tucker, Candidate running against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2020, he revealed the truth behind Martin Luther King's murder. In December of 1999, the Luther family won a suit against the US Government in a Tennessee Circuit Court for the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. The assassination occurred under the Lyndon B. Johnson Administration.
