VIDEO: Justice Department Busts Clinton Sex Cult!

21‚980 views
Published on Jun 19, 2019
The NXIVM sex cult leader has now been convicted on all charges. During trial, a cult member testified she raised money for the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2008. Alex breaks down they shady ties between the Clintons and sex cults.
