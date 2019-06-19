Angela Rye Is The Most Despicable Person On Television

1‚370 views
Published on Jun 19, 2019
In a fit of delusion or Trump Derangement Syndrome Angela Rye is trying to compare border enforcement to the holocaust genocide of millions of jews at the hands of the nazis.
Related Videos
Hillary Clinton Admits She Watches Infowars As She’s Covering Up Pedophile Rings
A.O.C. Triples Down On Concentration Camp Comments
Highlights From President Trump's Orlando Rally
Gay Pride Parades Have Become Gay Genital Parades
Youtube Refuses To Send Accomplishment Plaques To Conservatives
Commie Senator In Illinois Arrogantly Declares She Will Confiscate Firearms
The Quickest And Easiest Way To Save Money on Health Supplements
Is This The Final Battle To Keep Alex Jones On Air?
Trump Vows To Deport Millions Of Illegal Immigrants And Cut Aid To Central American Countries - War Room Full Show
Comments