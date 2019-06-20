4th Carcinogen Found in Blood Pressure Meds: FDA Doesn’t Test, Doesn’t Care

1‚070 views
Published on Jun 20, 2019
Is the FDA protecting you from dangerous medication? They don’t even test. They rely on companies to police themselves. It was a private organization that found carcinogens in a popular blood pressure medication — for the 4th time. But Democrats are ramping up draconian measures for those who haven’t taken their liability-free vaccines.
