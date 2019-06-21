US Shot Down Iran Commercial Jet Killing All 290, Including 60 Children

2‚855 views
Published on Jun 21, 2019
With all the talk about “provocation” and “fog of war” what would happen if Iran “accidentally” shot down a US plane, especially a commercial airliner? Neocons like Mark Levin would be screaming for blood and lying, as he is now.
