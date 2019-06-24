American Propaganda Bureau Targets Free Speech Of Contract Reporters

310 views
Published on Jun 24, 2019
Lady liberty is choking under the boot of the SPLC, Media Matters, and the ADL. Just to name a few of the perpetrators of what can only be described as an American Propaganda Bureau. Utilizing the absence of propaganda restrictions that were on the books until President Obama quietly removed them. The APB, as they should be called, are targeting contract reporters, in cahoots with Silicon Valley, to silence free speech on non liberal issues regarding statistical truth and the blanketed exposure of populism. As Silicon Valley unleashes its anti American fury. Knowing full well immunity to its platform status under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is approaching the chopping block.
Related Videos
Liberal Says Unborn Babies Are Tapeworms
Proof The Media Lies About Trumps Base
Dems Planned Parenthood Denial Spectacle
The Global 5G Rollout Exodus
Iran's Restart Leader Full Interview 6/17/19
Media Matters Targets Conservative Reporter
Liberals Feeling BLUE After Orlando Trump Rally
Getting Ready For 2024
Love Will Win In The End
Comments