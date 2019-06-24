The Global 5G Rollout Exodus

3‚185 views
Published on Jun 24, 2019
Alex Jones lays out the gestalt behind the exodus of the elite class to cellphone radiation quiet zones on planet Earth. As a massive wave of cancer causing 5G technology is sheepishly introduced to first world populations. Global cell giant Ericsson in the Ericsson Mobility Report June 2019 edition writes "By the end of 2024, we predict that 5G subscriptions will reach 1.9 billion, 35 percent of traffic will be carried by 5G networks and up to 65 percent of the global population could be covered by the technology. This makes it the fastest generation to be rolled out on a global scale."
Related Videos
Liberal Says Unborn Babies Are Tapeworms
Proof The Media Lies About Trumps Base
Dems Planned Parenthood Denial Spectacle
American Propaganda Bureau Targets Free Speech Of Contract Reporters
Iran's Restart Leader Full Interview 6/17/19
Media Matters Targets Conservative Reporter
Liberals Feeling BLUE After Orlando Trump Rally
Getting Ready For 2024
Love Will Win In The End
Comments