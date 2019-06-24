Congressman Gagged, Framed & 10 Yrs in Jail by Obama DOJ

40 views
Published on Jun 24, 2019
How a Congressman who dared to take on the corrupt Obama IRS was framed, told he couldn’t mention Lois Lerner in his defense and given a draconian sentence — and the effort to undo the injustice.
