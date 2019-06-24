1996 Immigration Law MAY Be Enforced For The First Time Ever

920 views
Published on Jun 24, 2019
Signed by Bill Clinton but ignored by his administration and every one since, the 1996 immigration law made sponsors financially liable if those they sponsored got welfare benefits. But who’s responsible for ILLEGAL immigrants? And why do they get benefits from the welfare state that are superior to American citizens and legal immigrants?
