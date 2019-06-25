Oregon Climate Civil War

705 views
Published on Jun 25, 2019
The “conservative” paper, NY Post, points to a study that shows NY next to last in patriotism. While that may be true, how they measure patriotism makes a mockery of the values of 1776 & July 4th. And, the climate war between radical cities & conservative rural communities escalates in Oregon
Related Videos
25Jun19 Does Empire & Endless War = “Patriotism”?
Healthcare in Amerika Police State
Rand Paul Understands the Iran Problem
Ode to an Election: How Do I Rig Thee? Let Me Count the Ways
Now a Play About Mueller Report
Elizabeth Warren Pushes Gay Reparations
24Jun19 “Peace” is $50B? How Much for War?
Callers Live: US Border Invasion, War, Peace Bribe, Levin, Bolton
Will $50 Billion Buy Peace from Palestinians? What Happened to America FIRST?
Comments