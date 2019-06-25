Tucker Carlson Exposes The Koch Brothers' Anti-Conservative Agenda

2‚535 views
Published on Jun 25, 2019
Tucker Carlson called out the Koch brothers for their influence on a political party that they actively do not agree with.
Related Videos
Google's Attempt To Cover-Up Their Election Meddling In 2020 Blows Up In Their Face - Full Show
Wordpress Gives Platform To Pedo To Lust After Children
Francis Boyle: Trump Must Fire Pompeo And Bolton
Attack Helicopter Recognized As New Gender By Major University
Democrat Debates Handicapped By Top Political Gambler
Google's Plan To Steal The 2020 Election Leaked! FULL SHOW
Peace & Prosperity Not Moral War
Video: Ilhan Omar Destroyed!
WATERSHED EVENT! More Google Whistleblowers To Go Public!
Comments