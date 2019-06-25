Rand Paul Understands the Iran Problem

320 views
Rand Paul graciously calls Trump a statesman for kind of moving back to what he said he’d do when running for office. But Rand understands the danger of sanctions & the real problem with Iran vs Saudis/Israelis.
