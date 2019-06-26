Romney’s Sex Fantasy About Trump

1‚190 views
Published on Jun 26, 2019
This is how desperate the Never-Trumpers are now — Romney & Joni Ernst want us to take the rape allegation against Trump seriously even though the “victim” doesn’t. And a BBC writer whines that Toy Story 4 isn’t woke enough as Clint Eastwood ignores Hollywood’s boycott of Georgia over abortion law — go ahead, make my movie.
