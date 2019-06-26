Iran: Another Profit Center for Merchants of Death

480 views
Published on Jun 26, 2019
How much does the military industrial complex and their politicians stand to profit from an Iran war? It will be worse than Afghanistan. And, Yemen illustrates why the Saudis want us to do the fighting for them
Related Videos
26Jun19 Reparations for Palestine, Mexican Border Protection
No Pence, Mexico is NOT Protecting Border & Feds Arrest Americans Who Do
A Tale of Two Story Hours: Drag Queen vs Camp Constitution
Kushner’s Palestinian Reparations
Liberals Hope to Take on Drudge: A Lesson in Media “Truth”
Romney’s Sex Fantasy About Trump
25Jun19 Does Empire & Endless War = “Patriotism”?
Healthcare in Amerika Police State
Rand Paul Understands the Iran Problem
Comments