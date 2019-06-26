Kushner’s Palestinian Reparations

730 views
Published on Jun 26, 2019
All the Democrat candidates want black reparations. Elizabeth Warren wants “gay reparations” and now Kushner offers “Palestinian reparations”. What happened to America First and guess who will wind up paying (bribing) them.
