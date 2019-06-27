Shock Report! Migrants From Congo With Unknown Diseases Quarantined In Texas

1‚500 views
Published on Jun 27, 2019
A new report reveals Texas' southern border is as porous as ever and now unvetted migrants from congo are being released on the streets of the America.
Related Videos
Exclusive! President Trump's 2020 Opponent LEAKED - War Room Full Show
Lefto The Clown Discusses What It's Like To Hang Out With Joe Biden
List: 15 Craziest Quotes From Democratic Debate Night One
Fake News Media Pushes Elizabeth Warren As Debate Winner
Independent Journalist Sued By SPLC For Filming Illegal Immigrants
Constitutional Lawyer Robert Barnes Responds To Supreme Court Census Decision
Shock Footage: President Trump Crashes Democratic Debate!
Exclusive: Kaitlin Bennett Shows Off New Leg Tattoos!
WayFair Protests Highlight The Total Clown World Of The Left
Exclusive: President Trump's 2020 Opponent Leaked To Infowars
Comments