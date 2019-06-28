Independent Journalist Sued By SPLC For Filming Illegal Immigrants

645 views
Published on Jun 28, 2019
Jennifer Harrison, along with six other patriots, is being sued by the SPLC for exposing the busing of illegal immigrants. She joins Owen to discuss the current state of her legal battle with the radical left.
Related Videos
Exclusive! President Trump's 2020 Opponent LEAKED - War Room Full Show
Lefto The Clown Discusses What It's Like To Hang Out With Joe Biden
List: 15 Craziest Quotes From Democratic Debate Night One
Fake News Media Pushes Elizabeth Warren As Debate Winner
Constitutional Lawyer Robert Barnes Responds To Supreme Court Census Decision
Shock Footage: President Trump Crashes Democratic Debate!
Exclusive: Kaitlin Bennett Shows Off New Leg Tattoos!
WayFair Protests Highlight The Total Clown World Of The Left
Exclusive: President Trump's 2020 Opponent Leaked To Infowars
Comments