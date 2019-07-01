Judiciary Picks Which Trump Executive Orders Will Be Allowed

550 views
The federal judiciary has told President Trump he has no authority to protect our borders, that he can’t issue his own executive order to overrule an Obama executive order on DACA — but now that Trump has extended a part of Obamacare by executive order, don’t expect ANY push back
