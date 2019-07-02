America is Being Euthanized By a Judge

1‚315 views
Published on Jul 02, 2019
Remember when a probate judge stopped food & water for Terri Schiavo, rejected pleas from her parents, arrested those who would feed her? The Bushes, Jeb & “W”, were Governor & President & did nothing. Is America being euthanized today by a couple of judges who forbid protecting the border while the President & Governors do nothing?
