America LAST: Kamala Puts Americans at Back of the Bus
The David Knight Show
Published on Jul 02, 2019
Democrats say health care for all foreign citizens is a “right”. Kamala Harris wants 120,000 college grads from India PER YEAR to take American jobs. She puts her ethnic group (she’s Jamaican-Indian) first and Americans, including African-Americans, can go to the back of the bus.

