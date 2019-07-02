Project BLARNEY: NSA Lies About Surveillance
The David Knight Show
Published on Jul 02, 2019
The NSA told everyone they were no longer doing mass surveillance. They were lying, of course. It’s actually Project BLARNEY and it’s a partnership with big corporations to spy on YOU.

