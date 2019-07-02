Project BLARNEY: NSA Lies About Surveillance

445 views
Published on Jul 02, 2019
The NSA told everyone they were no longer doing mass surveillance. They were lying, of course. It’s actually Project BLARNEY and it’s a partnership with big corporations to spy on YOU.
Related Videos
2Jul19 Taxing Everything That Moves
Facebook Libra Goal: Global ID
Hong Kong’s Liberty Lesson for Americans
CNN is Antifa
America LAST: Kamala Puts Americans at Back of the Bus
Nike, If You Hate America— Just Say It
America is Being Euthanized By a Judge
Perpetual Property Taxes: If You Own Nothing, You’re A Slave
1Jul19 Antifa Portland: Cement Shakes & Crowbars
Comments